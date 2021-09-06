US: Guam's COVID Cases More Than Doubled Over Past 2 Weeks Despite Successful Vaccination

Guam, a small American island located in Micronesia, is once again battered by the COVID contagion. As per a New York Times database, the coronavirus cases in the western pacific country have more than doubled to 165 averaged daily in the past two weeks. Notably, tourism serves as the main source of income for Guam and a surge in coronavirus cases can significantly jeopardise its economy.

The rise in coronavirus infections comes despite a very successful vaccination campaign. According to the report, Guam has vaccinated at least 70 per cent of its total population with at least one jab. With a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued its highest-level warning about travelling to Guam.

"Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to Guam. CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated avoid travelling on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, CDC said issuing Level 4 warning against travelling to the island."

Pertaining to a successful vaccination campaign against COVID, Guam reopened its schools in August but due to spike in caseload, it shifted classes online last week. Additionally, the Guam Tourism Bureau also suspended its Air V&V program, a vaccination-vacation deal that offered all visitors a vaccine for $100 or less per dose. As of now, Guam has reported a total of 10,413 cases with 150 fatalities, according to the latest tally by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Image: WHO

Indian Navy ships reach Guam for MALABAR-21 amid COVID

As informed by the Ministry of Defence, Indian Naval ships reached the island territory of the USA in August last week to participate in MALABAR-21, a joint naval exercise between Australia, India, Japan, and the USA. The annual Malabar series is a maritime exercise that commenced in 1992 as a bilateral between India and the United States. It has grown over the years and included four prominent navies in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean region.

As a part of the exercise, several important discussions took between Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Leonard C. "Butch" Dollaga, Commander CTF-74. The discussions focussed on developing an action plan in the maritime domain. Further, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti was seen onboard INS Shivalik during the sea phase.

Image: AP