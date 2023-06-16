US Guardsman Of Pentagon Intel Leak Case Indicted On Federal Felony Charges

According to the United States (US) Justice Department, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who stands accused of leaking highly classified military documents, has been indicted on federal felony charges. The indictment specifies that each count carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. Last month, a judge ruled that the accused should remain in custody until the trial, citing concerns that his release might result in flight attempts or obstruction of justice.

3 things you need to know

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defence information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about the Russia-Ukraine war.

The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of the ongoing war among other information.

Why was Teixeira arrested?

In April, Teixeira was arrested for allegedly sharing highly classified military documents related to Russia's war in Ukraine and other critical national security matters in a Discord chat room. Discord, initially created as a social media platform for gamers, was the platform used for this activity. This significant breach resulted in the exposure of unfiltered confidential evaluations of Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as the capabilities, geopolitical interests, and various national security concerns of other countries.

What did the AG say?

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the indictment.

How large was the Pentagon leak?

The leak attributed to Teixeira, which involved US military intelligence regarding the Ukraine conflict, is regarded as one of the most substantial breaches of military intelligence since the release by WikiLeaks in 2010. Prosecutors claim that Teixeira received repeated warnings from his superiors regarding his handling of classified documents.