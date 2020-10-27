US Gulf Coast Prepares To Face 27th Atlantic Tropical Storm Hurricane Zeta

Tropical storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane by Monday, October 26 (local time). As per reports, the tropical storm is currently heading towards Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula resorts and is predicted to make landfall in the central US Gulf Coast sometime around midweek. Zeta is the 27th Atlantic storm in this already historic hurricane season.

Read: Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon Should Sideswipe Bermuda

Residents prepare for Zeta to make landfall

As per reports, storm-weary residents of the region were asked to board up windows on Monday in preparation for the incoming storm and tourists were asked to return home. Quintana Roo state in Mexico suspended alcohol sales from Monday onwards and Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez has urged all residents to be off the streets by Monday afternoon. In addition, the Governor also asked the citizens not to indulge in panic buying and to remain calm.

Read: Tropical Storm Epsilon May Become A Hurricane Near Bermuda

On Sunday, October 25, while the storm Zeta was over the ocean, Honduras and Jamaica received heavy rainfall due to the sheer size of the storm system and South Florida also declared a flood watch. US Hurricane Centre has revealed that Zeta could bring about 10 to 20 centimetres of rainfall to the Caribbean and Mexico.

In another development, a 2018 study has revealed that storms in the Atlantic basin have been slowing down and stalling more. Atlantic storms in the recent past that have made landfall have moved at a speed of 4.7 kph slower than 60 years ago. The study claims that the cause of the decrease in speed is human-caused climate change.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has advised citizens to keep an eye on the progression of the storm and the state has also activated its Crisis Action Team. The last time there were this many named storms from the Atlantic basin was back during the 2005 hurricane season.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

Read: Hurricane Leaves Flooding And Power Outages In Louisiana

Read: Louisiana Vows To Rebuild As Hurricane Delta Wreaks Havoc After Laura