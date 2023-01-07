'US Gun Death Toll Over New Year Holiday Hits 651, Including 396 Suicides,' Claims Report

On New Year's holiday week, more than 250 people were killed in incidences relating to gun violence across the United States, and an estimated 400 and plus guns were used by Americans to commit suicide, Gun Violence Archive said in its statistics released on Friday.

The death toll from the gunshots that led to murders or homicides stood at 255, while there were 12 mass shootings on the day, the report claimed. Among the toll were seven children aged up to 11, and teenagers aged 12 to 17.

"Another 396 people used guns to commit suicide, Gun Violence Archive said. Another 550 people were injured by gun use during the same period," it continued.

US Senate approved bipartisan bill on gun safety

Last year, taking into account the uncontrollable rise in gun violence incidences, US Senate approved a bipartisan bill that cleared the final congressional approval to place a curb on firearms possessions. Lawmakers deemed the bill as the "most far-reaching response in decades" to America's series of brutal mass shootings and gun attacks in public places that claimed lives of the innocent people.

Democrats and some Republicans spent weeks behind the closed-door to hold talks and agreed to pass the legislation to curb the use of illegal firearms and their possession. The bill was signed by President Joe Biden, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough in federal gun safety in decades. “God willing, it’s going to save a lot of lives,” President Biden told reporters during the address at the White House after he signed the bill into law.

Biden further noted, “While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives." He told Americans that it was "more than enough".

"We say more than enough. This time, when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential.” Furthermore, the US President derided gun violence, as he stressed, “If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach a compromise on other critical issues, from veterans’ health care to cutting edge American innovation and so much more."