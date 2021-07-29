US: Gunmaker Remington Offers $33M Settlement To Sandy Hook Shooting Victims' Families

The US gun maker company, Remington has offered a whopping $33million settlement for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' families. The offer was filed at the Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut on July 27, Tuesday. According to information from the lawyers, the nine families who sued the company are considering the proposal of approximately $3.66million a piece. The company made the rifle that was used to brutally murder over 20 innocent elementary school children in December 2012. A lawsuit was filed in 2014 by 9 out of the 26 victims of the case.

The families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US had focused on preventing another similar massacre over 9 years, Josh Koskoff, the lawyer representing the families told BBC. The families shall consider the settlement amount as "their next step." This case has succeeded in its aim to show that rifle makers are prone to equal financial and judicial risks, Koskoff added. However, a confirmed statement about the acceptance or rejection is yet to be announced by the judge. The Supreme Court in 2019 allowed to proceed with the case against Remington even after it claimed protection under the 2005 law, which protects gun makers from being held responsible for the crime committed.

The settlement, far less than demanded from gun makers

The amount, however, falls extremely short of what was sought during initial arguments. A total of $225M was claimed for wrongful deaths settlement bringing the total punitive claims over $1billion. The hearing of the settlement comes about a year after Remington filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after it was denied bankruptcy protection in 2018. The 200-year old gun-making company has been auctioned off to seven bidders in Bankruptcy court, the Bloomberg News reported.

Gunmaker Remington and Sandy Hook Massacre

Remington, the gun-making company founded in 1816, is best known for its assault rifles and shotguns. The company emerged into the news after Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre assailant used a rifle made by the company to open fire in the school premises. The perpetrator killed over 20 pupils and 6 teachers after he shot his mother dead in Newtown, Connecticut. Lanza shot himself with a handgun after the police closed in on the school.

(Image input: AP)