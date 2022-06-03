US: Gunman Opens Fire Outside Iowa's Cornerstone Church; Kills Two And Self

A gunman on Thursday night fatally shot two women outside a parking lot near Cornerstone Church in Iowa. Later, the suspect killed himself on the church premises on the outskirts of Ames, said Captain Nicholas Lennie from Story County Sheriff's office. The deceased are yet to be identified, he added, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Local police have initiated a probe into the matter. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. However, Cap. Lennie confirmed that it was an isolated incident and there was no imminent threat to the neighborhood.

Two injured in shootout in Wisconsin cemetery

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in an awry shooting incident at a cemetery in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to witnesses, as told to local media, "bullets started flying" during the funeral of a 37-year-old man named King. "At 2.26 pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery," said Racine police in a tweet. The victims in the incident are yet to be identified, the local journal of Milwaukee said. Mayor of Racine, Cory Mason, in his statement expressed grief over the "heinous shooting at the cemetery while the family was mourning the loss of a loved one." He later imposed a curfew on all people under the age of 18 and urged all juvenile residents to return home by 11 pm.

Gun violence surges in the US

These shooting incidents come when America is grieving the death of at least 30 people in two simultaneous gun violence incidents in New York and Texas.

On May 14, an 18-year-old brutally shot dead at least 10 people in a supermarket in New York's Buffalo. The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, was arrested shortly after the shooting stopped. He is charged with 25 counts of the indictment, including both first-degree, and second-degree murder charges, and domestic terrorism among others. If proved guilty, he could face life imprisonment without parole.

On the other hand, another 18-year-old Salvador Ramos went on a killing spree on May 24. He shot dead 19 innocent children in an elementary school in Texas and killed two faculty members. The assailant was killed by law enforcement officers later in the day. Officers informed that he had killed his grandmother before he reached the school for the "horrific" massacre. The shooting incident was described as the worst-in-a-decade after the death of over 20 children in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootout that rocked America in 2012..

(Image: AP)