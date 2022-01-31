US H-1B Visa Registration For Fiscal Year 2023 To Begin From March 1; Check All Details

The United States on Sunday announced that the registration for the US H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2023 will begin on March 1 and end on March 23. The petitioners and representatives can complete and finalise their registrations utilising the online H-1B registration system during this period, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a press release. The applicants in need of an H-1B visa for the FY’23 need to register. The USCIS will then generate a confirmation number for each registration submitted for the FY’23 cap.

The H-1B visa is popular among Indians as the United States-based firms are able to recruit Indians seeking various jobs under the Immigration and Nationality Act. “Prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary,” the statement from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) read.

“Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations (US employers and US agents, collectively known as ‘registrants’) will use a ‘registrant’ account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on February 21,” according to USCIS.

Can submit registrations for multiple beneficiaries: USCIS

While the representatives and registrants will have to wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information, they can add the clients to the accounts at any given time. “Prospective petitioners or their representatives will be able to submit registrations for multiple beneficiaries in a single online session. Through the account, they will be able to prepare, edit and store draft registrations prior to final payment and submission of each registration,” the USCIS release said. The petitioners will be selected “randomly if we receive enough registrations” by March 18, informed the USCIS, adding that the selection notifications will be sent to the respective candidates on the account holders via users’ myUSCIS online accounts by March 31.

Last month, the United States temporarily waived the in-person interviews for H-1B and different types of other non-immigrant visas in order to facilitate nonimmigrant travel and reduce visa wait times. The US Department of State had announced that it “recognises the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the US economy” and therefore will no longer conduct interviews in person for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the Department’s visa processing capacity, the State Department explained.