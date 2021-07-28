US Handed Over Seven Facilities To Afghan Military, 95% Withdrawal Process Complete

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the Pentagon informed on July 28, Tuesday. The news comes in after American Armed Forces withdrew more than 95 percent of its troops from the war-torn country. With this, the US has entered the last phase of its evacuation from Afghanistan.

"The US has officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense," CENTCOM said

The US Defense Forces have also returned approximately 17, 074 pieces of logistical equipment to the Afghan forces, the CENTCOM informed. The 17,074 pieces of equipment comprise almost entirely federal excess personal property. Most of this equipment is not defensive articles or considered to be major equipment, it added. The Department of Defense under the Joe Biden administration has also returned the equivalent of approximately 984 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan, PTI reported.

US Military to continue airstrike against rogue Taliban forces supporting Afghan troops

The withdrawal process continues; U.S. Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 95% of the entire withdrawal process.https://t.co/V0WHZ5nZZi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the United States Army has vowed to continue airstrikes in support of Afghanistan forces fighting the rogue Taliban. US Army General Kenneth McKenzie on July 25, Sunday has announced that the US forces will provide a "heightened level of support" in the coming weeks as the Taliban continue attacks and insurgents capture scores of districts. General McKenzie, who leads the US Central Command, which controls US Forces for a region that includes Afghanistan has acknowledged the "stern test" in days ahead post-US-led foreign forces evacuate the conflict-ridden country.

"I reassured the government that we are continuing to provide airstrikes in defense of ANDSF forces under attack by the Taliban, contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level," US General Kenneth McKenzie said.

While speaking to the local media in Kabul, General Mckenzie spoke about the Taliban's strategy to "create a sense of inevitability about their campaign." He also mentioned that Afghanistan will receive "logistical support" till August 31, that is when the foreign forces are scheduled to leave the land. General McKenzie, however, declined to comment on whether the US Army will continue air support to the Afghan forces after that.

(Input: PTI) (Image input: AP)