US Hands Bagram Airfield To Afghans After 20 Yrs; Officials Warn Airstrikes Will Continue

Even as the final combat troops are set to leave the country in the coming days, the US military will remain involved in the Afghanistan war into September, keeping the option of launching airstrikes against the Taliban to defend Afghan forces, the US officials said on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, on July 1, Bagram Airfield, the epicentre of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force in its entirety. The US top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, however, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces”.

The US has refused to say when the last US soldier would leave Afghanistan. Therefore, Miller, who is the top US commander there, still retains his combat role, including the authority to carry out strikes on the Taliban and to conduct counterterror operations against al-Qaeda or other groups. As per reports, the officials have said that there have been several US airstrikes in support of the Afghans in recent weeks, using warplanes based outside of Afghanistan, and those strikes will continue.

Bagram Airfield withdrawal

Meanwhile, the withdrawal from Bagram Airfield is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure, months ahead of President Joe Biden’s promise that they would be gone by September 11. According to AP, Afghanistan’s district administrator for Bagram, Darwaish Raufi, said the American departure was done overnight without any coordination with local officials. He added that as a result, early on Friday dozens of local looters stormed through the unprotected gates before Afghan forces regained control.

“Unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with Bagram district officials or the governor’s office,” Raufi said. “Right now our Afghan security forces are in control both inside and outside of the base”.

It is worth noting that most NATO soldiers have also quietly exited as of this week and the protection of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is being negotiated. The Turkish and US soldiers currently are protecting the airport, which is covered under the Resolute Support Mission. Until a new agreement for the airport’s protection is negotiated between Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the US, the Resolute Support mission would appear to have to continue in order to give international troops the legal authority. The US will reportedly also have about 650 troops in Afghanistan in a bid to protect its embassy in the capital.

(With inputs from AP)