US Has Started Talks With Iran For Release Of Detained Americans: White House Official

The United States (US) has begun to communicate with Iran over the Islamic Republic’s detention of American citizens, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday while also terming the matter a “complete and utter outrage”. Amid the strenuous US-Iran relationship, Tehran had arrested dozens of dual nationals including Americans in recent years mostly on espionage charges. While talking to CBS News, Sullivan said that it was US President Joe Biden administration’s “significant priority” to get the detained US citizens “safely back home”.

When asked if the Biden administration had started hostage negotiations with Iran, Sullivan said, “We have begun to communicate with the Iranians on this issue.”

"We will not accept a long-term proposition where they continue to hold Americans in an unjust and unlawful manner," he said while terming it a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Read - IAEA, Iran Reach 'temporary Technical Understanding' Over Nuclear Inspections

Read - Iran Says Talks With IAEA Chief 'fruitful' Amid Reforms On Nuclear Activity Surveillance

Iran-US talks through the Swiss embassy

After Sullivan’s remarks on the televised interview, an Iranian news website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National security Council cited its source saying that any communication between both the countries about the detained US citizens had been conducted via the Swiss embassy that handles US interests. But, there is no direct contact between the United States and Iran.

The White House national security adviser has also said that the US President is adamant about preventing Iran from getting an anuclear weapon and that diplomacy was the best way to achieve the same. Recently, the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog on February 22 struck a three-month deal with Iran providing it with enough continued access to verify the nuclear activity in the country, further opening the space for broader political and diplomatic talks between Tehran and the United States.

Iran’s parliament had passed a law in December to partially suspend the nuclear inspections if the US did not lift the crippling sanctions imposed under former US President Donald Trump administration. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi noted that the agreement, from which any party can withdraw has provided space for broader diplomatic discussions between the US and Iran to go ahead.

Read - UN Nuclear Chief In Iran As It Menaces IAEA Cameras

Read - Iran Says Nuclear Talks Possible Once Everybody Returns To Deal

