US Health Agency Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel If They Take Precautions

According to newly released guidelines from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention., fully-vaccinated Americans are now allowed to travel without the need to quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, April 2, said that the people who have had two doses of a coronavirus jab, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are now allowed to travel. However, the CDC discouraged people to do so because of a surge in cases nationwide.

'We are at the corner'

This comes after top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, during the White House coronavirus briefing said that he is not ready to say the nation has turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic despite about 2.5 million Americans getting vaccinated each day. He further added that he often gets asked that question. He said, “We are at the corner. Whether or not we are going to be turning the corner remains to be seen”.

As per Fauci, the main challenge is the high level of new daily cases in the country. Fauci said, “When you are at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory and say you have turned the corner”. With the growing level of vaccinations, Fauci is underscoring recent studies that show negligible rates of coronavirus infection among fully vaccinated people. Also, there has been a significant drop in the number of people 65 and older going to the emergency room with COVID-19.

Earlier, Fauci said that the authorities were considering cutting social distancing rules to three feet. While speaking at CNN’s ‘State of Union’ show, Fauci said that experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were examining a Massachusetts study that found “no substantial difference” in COVID-19 cases in schools observing six-foot and three-foot rules. When asked whether that meant that a three-foot separation was sufficient, Fauci replied, “it does, indeed”.

(Image Credits: AP)