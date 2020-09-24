US Health Experts Says COVID-19 Outbreaks Not Spreading In American Schools

As the US announced the reopening of the schools last month, and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak among children grew, US health experts have confirmed that the rates of infection inside the building remained significantly lower than the public premises. According to an ANI report, the students and teachers contracted the disease mostly from outside and there was little evidence of the outbreak inside the schools. It was found that the US schools may not be as risky as many believed they were during the pandemic.

“Everyone had a fear there would be explosive outbreaks of transmission in the schools. In colleges, there have been. We have to say that, to date, we have not seen those in the younger kids, and that is a really important observation,” director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Michael Osterholm said.

This implies that the experts have found no concrete proof of the school environment being unsafe. Although the medical experts did not totally rule out the possibility and suggest zero risks of contracting the coronavirus in the schools. The research suggested that the buildings and institutions did not make the staff or the students “more vulnerable” with adherence to health safety measures and remote teaching. Data gathered by the experts from the smaller communities, however, indicated that the onset of the flu season and with the arrival of the winters, the equation might perhaps change and may put the staff and the students at greater risks.

According to the researchers at Brown University, working in collaboration with school administrators, the data uploaded on the National COVID-19 School Response Data Dashboard indicated low levels of infection among teachers and students, an ANI report confirmed. In a sample collected by the authorities over the course of a two-week period beginning from August 31, it was found that only 0.23 per cent of students were either confirmed or presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus.

23 COVID-19 cases across 20 schools

"These numbers will be, for some people, reassuring and suggest that school openings may be less risky than they expected," said Emily Oster, an economics professor at Brown University, who created the disease tracker. She said, "I do not think that these numbers say all places should open schools with no restrictions or anything that comes close to that. Ultimately, school districts are going to have different attitudes toward risk.”

"We are not seeing schools as crucibles for onward transmission. It is reasonable to say that it looks promising at this point," said Sara Johnson, associate professor of paediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Additionally, a non-profit advocacy organization named The Network for Public Education tracked at least 37 school districts in Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania and found similar results. Only 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases were detected across 20 schools, with no proof of spread in the school premises, Carol Burris, the network's executive director was quoted as saying by ANI. While over 14 deaths from the novel disease have been reported among the teachers, principals, and counsellors, there has been no evidence of any casualties contracting the virus at the institutions, the research indicated.

(Images Credit: AP)