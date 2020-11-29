US Health Experts Warn COVID-19 Pandemic Likely To Get Much Worse In Coming Weeks

As Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end, US health experts are warning that coronavirus pandemic will likely get much worse in the coming weeks. The United States is the worst-hit country by the deadly virus and the daily cases and death caused by COVID has only been increasing. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 205,000 news cases were reported on Friday and by Saturday evening, the country recorded more than 138,000 new cases and 1,100 deaths.

The COVID Tracking Project reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in the US hospitals reached record levels on Saturday evening, with 91,635 Americans hospitalised with the deadly virus. With a rapid surge in new cases, health experts acknowledged the “good news” on the vaccine front, however, they also said that Americans need to “hunker down” and prepare for a difficult winter ahead. While speaking to CNN, Dr Leana Wen, who is an emergency medicine physician, said that American cannot let their guard down.

READ: Kamala Harris Praises Biden, Says He 'will Be A President Who Represents The Best In Us'

Wen said that the vaccines will make a big difference in the spring and summer, but they are not going to make a difference right now. Based on the current COVID numbers in the United States, the country is far from rounding the corner, she said. “If anything, we are round the corner into a calamity,” she added. Further, Wen said that the nation is soon going to exceed more than 2,000-3,000 deaths every single day.

The same projections have also been echoed by other experts including Dr Jonathan Reiner, who is professor of medicine at George Washington University. Reiner predicted that country’s daily death toll would likely double in 10 days, and soon see “close to 4,000 deaths a day”. Experts have also noted that Thanksgiving travel and gathering that took place this past week will likely only further push cases upward.

READ: US: Senate Race Brings Urgency To Voter Turnout Drive

COVID-19 vaccine in US

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, top US infectious-disease expert, expressed confidence in the progress and opined that a robust vaccine option will be ready for Americans at the earliest in 2021. Fauci also lauded the firms' trial success and explained how this might see a turnaround in the attitude of people toward vaccination. 'The US may begin offering the vaccine to priority groups at the end of December,' he said.

Currently, there are over a 100 coronavirus vaccines in various stages of clinical trials, with a handful almost ready to apply for authorisation, namely, Sputnik, Sinovac, India's Covishield and Covaxin from Serum Institute of India and Bharat BioTech respectively are some of the more prominent ones. Most experts, however, believe that the most realistic timeframe for distribution arms to take charge and circulate to all the countries is not until 2021. Some estimate that it may not be until 2022 before a robust solution is guaranteed to all countries.

(Image: AP)

READ: Virus Keeps Black Friday Crowds Thin Across The US

READ: ‘Calling Vote Unfair Doesn’t Make It So’: US Court Rejects Trump's Pennsylvania Lawsuit