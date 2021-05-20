US: Heavy Rains In Texas, Louisiana; Flood Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday, May 19, that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. This also includes areas where flooding has already caused misery. As per AP, rainy weather and flooding are being blamed for at least four Louisiana deaths. Also, one person was missing after a car went into a canal. “The National Weather Service in League City has Issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in Northeastern Waller County in Southeastern Texas”, read the recent tweet by the National Weather Service in Houston, Texas.

The National Weather Service in League City has Issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in Northeastern Waller County in Southeastern Texas. https://t.co/N0lDlnHSaZ #txwx #houwx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/4gWUonKB35 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 19, 2021

What is the current situation?

As per officials, in central Arkansas, at least 15 people were rescued from flash flooding after heavy rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. However, there were no reports of injuries. There were downpours earlier this week which swamped vehicles and closed a major interstate highway in southwest Louisiana, including the Lake Charles area. 12 to 15 inches of rain fell in parts of Lake Charles in a 12-hour period Monday, the weather service said.

(In this photo taken by a drone is an aerial view of the flooded Siegen Calais apartments Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. Image Credits: AP)

(A heavy windstorm causes sand erosion and strong waves of Pass Christian beaches on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter estimated that 400 to 500 structures flooded during Monday’s downpours. Hunter was mayor last year when the city was struck by Hurricane Laura. Six weeks later Hurricane Delta hit the region. Some schools in Louisiana were closed on Wednesday, May 19, due to the anticipation of severe weather.

