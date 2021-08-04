US Helping India & Other Countries To Produce COVID Vaccines By Themselves: Biden

President Joe Biden on August 3 said that the United States is helping India and other countries to be able to produce the COVID-19 vaccines by themselves. While speaking during a press conference at the White House, Biden said that with a need for several billion doses across the globe, the US is committed to providing over half a billion. He added that the nation is also trying to provide for more.

He event went on to say that the US is additionally trying to "provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now".

Biden added, “And we're trying toby the way, it's free. We're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can”.

Further, Biden asserted that in the fight against COVID-19, the US was committed to becoming the arsenal of vaccines, the manner in which it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II. He said that his country is backing up that commitment and it has contributed more than any other nation to COVAX as a collective global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines across the world. The US has also supported manufacturing efforts abroad through partnerships with Japan, India, Australia known as the quad, Biden said.

US will continue to give millions of doses: Biden

According to a press release, the US President went on to say that during his trip to Europe in June, he had announced that the US would purchase a ground-breaking 500 million doses of Pfizer and donate to nearly a hundred low-and middle-income countries that don't have the vaccine. “Those doses will start to ship at the end of this month,” he said. Biden also said that the US announced to donate 80 million doses of its own vaccine to supply across the globe and it has already begun. He added that Washington has shipped over 110 million doses of its vaccines to 65 countries, which are among the hardest-hit in the world.

“We will continue to give tens of millions of the doses away across the summer and work to increase US manufacturing and manufacturing of vaccines around the world as well. It is not just vaccines. We are continuing to provide countries in need with more testing, protective equipment, and personnel to stem the surge of the virus. We have done it in India and elsewhere,” the President said.

He added that in the race for the 21st-century between democracies and autocracies, “we need to prove that democracies can deliver”. Biden said that the democracies of the world are looking to America to lead again in two ways. First, to demonstrate we can control this virus at home. And second, to show we can help address it around the world. Vaccinate America and help vaccinate the world. That's how we are about to beat this thing, he added.

(Image: PTI/AP)