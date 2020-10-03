US Presidential Polls 2020: 5 Ways Withdrawal Of Obamacare Will Affect Lives Of People

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and commonly known as Obamacare, is a United States federal statute enacted by the 111th United States Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010. However, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the Republicans may finally be successful in undoing the scheme. Hearings before the Supreme Court on whether a change in tax law makes the ACA unconstitutional are scheduled for November 10.

Read: Bihar Elections: BJP CEC To Meet On Oct4 To Decide Candidates; LJP May Settle For 30 Seats

Read: US Elections 2020 Explained: How American Electoral System Differs From India?

Ways in which Obamacare withdrawal could change people’s lives

Millions will lose health coverage

The landmark scheme had expanded health insurance to millions of Americans. As per official data, more than 20 million Americans will lose their medical insurance if the ACA is undone. Many hospitals and clinics may close

The withdrawal of Obamacare would lead to shutting down of hundreds of hospitals and clinics. Even before the coronavirus, many health care centres were struggling to survive, especially in rural areas. Withdrawal of the act will give them no option other than shutting down.

Loss of protection for pre-existing conditions

Before the ACA became law, many Americans were frequently turned down when they went to buy insurance. In total, a congressional report found that 425 medical diagnoses have been used to decline coverage. However, Obamacare protected people from such pre-existing conditions.

Seniors will pay more, and Medicare will be destabilized

Seniors would be massively hit as there would be increases in prescription drug costs. Adding further costs, seniors, like all other Americans, would also face more out-of-pocket payments for preventive services if ACA is withdrawn.

Women will suffer disproportionately

Under the ACA, women gained improved coverage benefits and access. Importantly, the insurance rate for women dropped significantly, from as much as 17% prior to the ACA to 11%, which meant they were more dependent on the scheme now. In addition, the ACA also ensured that women are guaranteed coverage for pregnancy, maternity and newborn care and that preventive and prenatal services are now covered free of charge. In absence of ACA, they’ll lose all benefits.

Coal miners and their families will lose benefits

Coal miners and their families will also experience a significant reduction in benefits if the ACA is reversed in court. The ACA facilitates miner to access to benefits for miners affected by years of exposure to coal dust now suffering from black lung disease.

Read: US Elections 2020 Explained: How American Electoral System Differs From India?

Read: US Elections 2020: How Is American President chosen? Who Announces Result Formally?

Image source: obamalibrary.gov