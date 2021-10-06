US: Highest Homicide Rate Recorded In The Country Since The 1990s; 30% Spike In A Year

The United States has recorded the highest increase in the rates of homicide in modern history, stated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The US CDC on Wednesday, 6 October, released the provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) which suggested that the homicide rate for the country spiked 30% just between 2019 and 2020. It is also the highest increase recorded in modern history.

The previous surge in the rate of homicides in the United States was a 20% rise recorded from 2000 to 2021 because of the September 11 terror attacks, stated NCHS. Meanwhile, the chief of the mortality statistics branch at NCHS, Robert Anderson told CNN, “It is the largest increase in 100 years.”

“The only larger increase since we've been recording these data occurred between 1904 and 1905, and that increase was most likely -- at least partly -- the result of better reporting," Anderson told the US media outlet. "We had states being added to what we refer to as the death registration areas, so we were counting deaths in more areas over time. We didn't have all states reporting until 1933."

Homicide rate highest since 1995, lower than the 1980s

The new data has revealed that the homicide rate in the US increased from about six homicides per 100,000 people in 2019 to around 7.8 per 100,000 in 2020, as per NCHS. the experts at the centre have also noted that the 2020 homicide rate of 7.8 is the highest recorded in the country since 1995. However, the centre noted that it is significantly less than the rates recorded back in the early 1980s that was 10 homicides per 100,000 people.

Anderson told the US media outlet that the numbers released on Wednesday is “obviously of concern but we’re not at the levels that we were at that time.” He reportedly added that the country is “heading in the wrong direction though, for sure.” Notably, the initial release of the NCHS preliminary data did not provide the total number of homicides from 2020. But the FBI's Uniform Crime Report stated that 21,750 murders were recorded in 2020 which marked a massive spike from 16,425 murders in 2019.

IMAGE: AP

