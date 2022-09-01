US Highway Left Covered In Pasta Sauce After Truck Carrying It Meets With Accident

In one of the most the most bizarre stories you're likely to read, the citizens of Tennessee's Memphis city witnessed the Interstate 55 highway or the I-55 smelling like pasta as a truck carrying alfredo sauce met with an accident and spilled all the sauce over the highway, on Tuesday, August 30.

Reporter of Fox13, Katie Bieri, took to Twitter to showcase the video taken from the accident spot. She said, "You can smell it! Memphis police confirm a tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce spilled on I-55 near Riverside Boulevard."

You can smell it! Memphis police confirm a tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce spilled on I-55 near Riverside Boulevard. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/VTPVQ8YjYC — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 30, 2022

Bieri also uploaded another video from the spot showing the truck operators involved in cleaning the sauce.

Looks like a challenging tow for these truck operators 😳 pic.twitter.com/tOfVx3JHQg — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 30, 2022

According to Memphis Police, the 18-wheeler truck crashed into a wall while it was moving along Interstate 55 in Memphis city. Officers found the truck's contents spilled on the northbound lanes when they arrived at the scene at around 4:30 pm.

1.5 lakh tomatoes spilled on the road

Just a day after tonnes of sauce got spilled in Memphis, all the way across on the east coast in California, according to the New York Times, a truck hauling tomatoes crashed with two cars, lost control and turned, only to scatter a massive amount of tomatoes across a California highway. According to the site, more than 150,000 tomatoes spilled down Interstate 80 in Vacaville, creating a huge traffic jam.

According to California Roadway Patrol, the spilled tomatoes created a huge red puddle that was roughly "two feet deep" and blocked the highway for around 200 feet.

Image: Twitter/@KateBieri