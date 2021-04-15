US Hits Russia With Fresh Sanctions Over Cyberattacks And Election Interference

The Biden administration on April 15 imposed a raft of new sanctions against Russia over alleged election interference and cyberattacks. According to a press release, the US Department of the Treasury announced action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 US Presidential election at the direction of Russia’s government leader. The US also expelled 10 diplomats, who include alleged spies. The department further informed that the announcement follows the Intelligence Community’s (IC) Assessment of Foreign Threats that stated that Russia employed a system of government officials, disinformation outlets, and companies to covertly influence US voters and spread misinformation about political candidates, election processes and institutions.

The press note read, “Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took sweeping action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government”.

In a separate statement, Secretary Janel Yellen said, “Treasury will target Russian leaders, officials, intelligence services, and their proxies that attempt to interfere in the U.S. electoral process or subvert U.S. democracy. This is the start of a new U.S. campaign against Russian malign behaviour”.

Result of sanctions

The United States’ actions highlight how multiple Russian officials, proxies and intelligence agencies coordinated to interfere with recent US elections. The Treasury Department said that the private and public sector corruption facilitated by Russian President Vladimir Putin has enriched his network of confidants, who used their illicit business connections to advance Russia’s campaign to undermine the 2020 US presidential election and to give Russia plausible deniability in its disinformation activities. Further, the press note informed that the members of this network included First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Alexei Gromov as well.

Now, as a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of these targets that are subject to the US jurisdictions are blocked. US persons are also prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. Additionally, any entities 50 per cent or more owned by one or more designated persons are also blocked.

The press note read, “In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to secondary sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action”.

Meanwhile, the sanctions come following Joe Biden’s phone call this week with Putin. Kremlin has already said that the US sanctions against Russia “will not help” the potential summit between Putin and Biden. The US president had invited Putin to hold a summit on neutral ground as tensions between the West and Russia have escalated in recent weeks over the conflict in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)

