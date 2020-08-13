US Holds Off On Threatened Tariff Hike On European Goods Over Airbus Fight

The United States said it will hold off the threatened hike in tariffs that it had imposed on $7.5 billion worth of European products after a ruling by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The international trade regulator had ruled that subsidies given to Airbus were illegal amid fights between the US and the EU over tax breaks, research grants and other aid to plane makers.

The United States imposed tariffs of 15-25 per cent on $7.5 billion worth of European goods as punishment and it was considering new taxes on additional EU trade worth $3.1bn annually. US Ambassador Robert Lighthizer said that the United States is committed to obtaining a long-term resolution to this dispute and highlighted the alleged lack of necessary actions by the EU and member states to come into compliance with WTO decisions.

“The United States will begin a new process with the EU in an effort to reach an agreement that will remedy the conduct that harmed the U.S. aviation industry and workers and will ensure a level playing field for U.S. companies,” Lighthizer said in a statement.

Trade Commissioner claims 'full compliance'

The decision comes after French and Spanish governments agreed with Airbus SE to modify the terms of the Repayable Launch Investment granted by them for development of the A350 aircraft. European Commission said that the European Union and the Airbus Member States are in full compliance with the rulings of the WTO in the Airbus case, removing any grounds for the US to maintain its countermeasures on EU exports.

Europe’s Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan, had said in a statement that “unjustified tariffs” on European products are not acceptable, insisting that the US lifts these tariffs immediately. Hogan added that the EU remains open to working with the US to agree a fair and balanced outcome, as well as on future disciplines for subsidies in the aircraft sector.

WTO is currently looking into a case of alleged illegal support to US aerospace firm Boeing which could prompt the EU to take retaliatory measures over American goods. Hogan told the European Parliament's trade committee last month that the bloc is ready to act decisively and strongly if they don’t get the desired outcome.

