US Homeland Security Issues Nationwide Alert For 'heightened Threat Environment'

The United States Department of Homeland on January 27 issued a national terrorism bulletin cautioning the potential violence from people incited by anti-government sentiment after the election of 46th US President Joe Biden. The statement suggests that riots by the alleged supporters of former US President Donald Trump earlier this month might have emboldened extremists and also set the stage for more attacks. However, DHS did not cite any specific plots or evidence but warned against “heightened threat environment” across the nation which is likely to “persist”.

DHS said in a statement, “The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin today after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners. There is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks.”

“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence,” it added.

US Police Departments in a dilemma

While DHS warned the locals, the different handling of cases involving police officers has reportedly underlined the dilemma faced by the law enforcement departments across the US as they investigate the behaviour of dozens of officers who were part of the riot in Washington by the pro-Donald Trump protesters that day just a week before the Biden’s Inauguration day. According to a survey by the Associated Press, at least ‘31 officers in 12 states are being scrutinized by their supervisors for their behaviour in the District of Columbia or face criminal charges for participating in the riot.’

The two Virginia police officers who posed for a selfie during the shocking US Capitol attack earlier this month when the Congress had convened to certify the victory of Biden, have not only been identified but also charged with crimes and arrested. Meanwhile, the identity of the fiver Seattle officers involved in deadly siege is still a secret with two reportedly on leave and three continuing their duties as the police watchdog inquires if their actions in the federal building on January 6 violated the line from protected political speech to lawbreaking.

