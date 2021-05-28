US, Hong Kong Climbers Set A New World Record Each As They Scale Mount Everest

Mountain climbers from the United States and Hong Kong have set new, discrete records as they scaled Mt. Everest at 8,848.86-metres (29,031 feet) this week, US News reported. On Sunday, 75-year-old Arthur Muir, climbed the world’s highest mountain peak to become the oldest living American to do so. Separately, 45-year-old Tsang Yin-Hung, a resident of Hong Kong became the fastest woman to have scaled the height as she completed her trek in mere 26 hours.

According to the climbing company, Arthur Muir beat the record set by Bill Burke, who became the oldest American to climb the mountain at the age of 67 in 2009. Meanwhile, Yin-Hung surpassed the record set by Nepali woman Phunjo Jhangmu Lama in 2017, who climbed Everest in 39 hours and 6 minutes. According to a Nepal Government official, she left the base camp at 1:20 pm on Saturday and reached the top of the mountain at 3:10 pm the next day.

Increasing success rate

The Mount Everest summit is generally the highest achievement in the bucket list of aspiring mountain climbers, many of whom spend their entire lives training and attempting to scale the peak. Recently, a new study revealed that the success rate of climbing the world's tallest peak Mount Everest has doubled in the last three decades. However, the death rate for climbers remained unchanged at around 1 per cent since 1990.

This comes as Lukas Furtenbach, an Austrian mountain climber well acquainted with the area, recently stated there could be as many as 100 cases at the South Base Camp in Nepal. However, his claims have been denied by local authorities, who’ve linked the symptoms to other illnesses including altitude sickness. Speaking to The Standard, Furtenbach said he had cancelled his expedition because of fears of the spread of COVID which he said led to one of his foreign guides and six local Sherpas testing positive for the virus.

Located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world. Last December, China and Nepal took a joint measurement of the peak and announced that the revised height has now been confirmed to be 8,848.86 meters which is equal to about 29,032 feet.

Image: Jeremy Zero/Twitter