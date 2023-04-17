US Hosting 18th NATO Conference On Arms Control; First Such Event In North America

The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) would be co-hosting the 18th NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Non-Proliferation on Monday. Last, the NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Non-Proliferation was held in September 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark, as per the press statement released by NATO. Denmark and NATO hosted the 17th Annual NATO Conference. Taking to Twitter, the Department of State wrote: "This week, the U.S. will co-host with @NATO the 18th Annual Weapons of Mass Destruction Nonproliferation conference. NATO Allies, Invitees, and Partners are gathering at a timely and important moment to discuss the ongoing challenges in international security and how the NATO Alliance can continue to strengthen the rules-based international order."

According to the press statement released by US Department, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman would be delivering the opening remarks of the conference on April 18 and participating in a Q&A session with in-person attendees. The opening session would be live-streamed on the US Department of State website and on YouTube. The conference would be chaired by the US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and would be closed to the public. Further, the conference would be preceded by a high-level civil society public event in partnership with Howard University’s Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center.

The focus would be on the evolving challenges in arms control, disarmament, nonproliferation, and other areas of global security, as well as ideas on how to build a safer, more secure world, as per the press statement released by the US Department. Further, the statement read," Since 2004, the Annual NATO Arms Control, Disarmament and WMD Non-Proliferation Conference has been organised by NATO with an Ally as a co-host." The aim behind these conferences is to provide "an opportunity for informal discussions on WMD threats by senior national officials." The event, which is being hosted by NATO and US, would be the first time in North America. It would have approximately 175 participants from over 50 NATO Allies, invitees, Partners, and International Organisations.