US House Approves Bicameral Bill Focused To Ban Imports From Xinjiang's Forced labour

The United States House of Representatives has passed a final version of the bicameral Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which prohibits the importing of commodities created using forced labour in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sputnik reported. On Tuesday night, the US House passed the Bill by voice vote, indicating unanimity, and then sent it to the Senate for review, which is anticipated to deliver it to the White House for the signature of President Joe Biden, as per NBC News.

This event came into prominence after the report by a group of London-based attorneys and human rights specialists, condemned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for carrying out genocides, rape, as well as torture in Xinjiang. Further, according to Sputnik, the regulation centers on goods, commodities, items, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or created by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other Chinese oppressed groups.

It also mandates the President of the United States to impose sanctions on authorities who persecute Muslim minorities and facilitate the use of forced labour. Businesses will be needed to verify that their activities do not entail the use of forced labour from purported work camps in Xinjiang, as per the bill. Further, in an arbitrary mass incarceration camp system, Beijing is accused of detaining as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups, the US bill added.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks about the ongoing violence against Uyghurs

In addition to this, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi stated in a statement, “The ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Chinese government against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities is a challenge to the conscience of the entire world, which requires forceful and urgent action by the international community,” as per a press release. She even took Twitter to voice against and wrote that Congress will continue to condemn.

Congress, on a bipartisan and bicameral basis, will continue to condemn and confront the CCP’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and in the region and hold it accountable. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 14, 2021

The House passed its version of the law by a 428-1 vote last week, while the Senate cleared its version by voice vote in July. As per Sputnik, both houses decided on a final version of the law this week.

