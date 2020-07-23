US House Approves Bill To Take Down Confederate Monuments From Capitol

On July 22, The House approved a bill to take down Confederate monuments symbolic of the racial divide from US Capitol, including of statues of Robert E. Lee, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision, and other Confederate leaders. The bill also reportedly directed the Architect of the Capitol to “identify” and remove minimum 10 statues that honoured Confederate officials placed in the National Statuary Hall, including the statue of commanding general of the Confederate Army, and Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president, according to a report.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said at a Capitol news conference that Defenders and purveyors of sedition, slavery, segregation and white supremacy had no place in the temple of liberty. His comments came ahead of the House vote, as per a local media report. The bill, approved by The House was passed with a bipartisan vote of 305-113, and it has been pushed to Republican-dominated senate. Democrats called the bill as a gesture in honour of late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and efforts by the Congress to quell recent nationwide protests related to prejudice and systemic racism.

I’m sitting on the House Floor astonished that nearly HALF @HouseGOP are voting to keep racist Confederate monuments in the Capitol. Fortunately, @LeaderHoyer’s @HouseDemocrats’ bill to remove them will pass. No statues for traitors! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2020

While the bill seeks to bring down the controversial statues such as the Taney bust, prospects of replacement of such figures are in the making. According to a local report, bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney would be replaced by a statue of the first African American Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall.

Just want it to be known that 113 Republicans just voted to keep Confederate monuments in the Capitol.



They failed though, just like the Confederacy. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) July 22, 2020

An estimated 12 Confederate statues in the Capitol collection symbolic of slavery and white supremacy would be taken down. These would include Charles Aycock, John C. Calhoun, and James Paul Clarke. Adding to the significance of the step taken by The House, House Majority Leader further said that it was a historic day in the history of the Congress of the United States at a press conference. He added, saying, that The House was taking a long-overdue and historic step to ensure that individuals that were honoured in the Capitol represent the nation’s highest ideals and not the worst in its history, as per reports.

Confederate flag a 'proud' symbol

Despite overwhelming support in The House, it remains unclear whether President Trump would sign the bill. Trump had earlier said on a live US television programme that the Confederate flag was a 'proud' symbol of the country's south and denied it of being offensive. In a televised interview, when asked if the flag, which is considered a symbol of slavery and oppression by most US citizens, was offensive, Trump outraged many by calling it a “source of pride”.

