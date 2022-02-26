US: House Committee Asks National Archives For Donald Trump's White House Records

On Friday, the investigation into former US President Donald Trump's handling of White House records took a further step as the House Committee on oversight requested more documents from the National Archives. As per the reports of AP news, the House Committee on oversight and reform has written to the archivist, requesting the content of the documents Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home. The House Committee also wants all records that the former US president attempted to erase.

The archivist acknowledged last week that Trump took secret information to his Florida property and that some records were torn up and put back together. The White House staff discovered fragments of torn-up paperwork clogging the toilet and suspected Trump of trying to flush them.

15 boxes of documents were recovered

The National Archives discovered 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago that were supposed to be handed up when Trump left the White House. The documents that were recovered in the 15 boxes contained keepsakes, gifts, letters, and other communications, including missives from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a note, left for Trump by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to the Washington Post.

Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the oversight Committee stated that they need to investigate the full extent of this conduct and determine what additional steps, including potential legislative reforms, may be required to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people. All documents and records pertaining to official presidential affairs must be handed up in the archives under the Presidential Records Act. Trump has been accused by Democrats of routinely breaking the law. However, he has denied any misconduct saying, "the National Archives did not 'find' anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process," according to AP news.

Documents and conversations from people close to Trump

The Committee is also looking for documents and conversations from people close to Trump, such as his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, lawyer Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, and Kellyanne Conway, regarding the preservation or destruction of social media records during his presidency. The Presidential Records Act prohibits the transfer of classified information to unauthorised sites.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP