US House Committee Chairman Probing January 6 Attack Urges Agencies To Protect Officials

US Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill called on federal agencies and law enforcement to redouble their efforts to protect officials, elections and democracy. Thompson's statement comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Francisco home. Condemning the attack, Bennie Thompson, who also serves as the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, termed the attack on Pelosi's husband "abhorrent." He further stated that his prayers are with Paul Pelosi, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

"As Chairman of both the Committee on Homeland Security and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, I urge Federal agencies and law enforcement to redouble their efforts to protect officials, our elections, and our democracy in the days ahead," Bennie Thompson said in the press release.

In a press release, Bennie Thompson stressed that every lawmaker should be outraged by the attack and publicly condemn the incident irrespective of the political party. He underscored that the attack against Paul Pelosi seems to be a "symptom of a much larger problem within our democracy" and emphasised the rise witnessed in domestic terrorism in recent years caused by "violent, racist, antisemitic and anti-democratic rhetoric."

Thompson calls on lawmakers to reject 'conspiracy theories'

Bennie Thompson further said, "From Charlottesville to January 6, armed attackers sought to impose their views on their fellow citizens not with their vote, but with their fist. Members of Congress and other Federal, State, and local officials have received death threats. So-called vigilantes have been intimidating voters at ballot drop-boxes and harassing local election officials. America is better than this." He called on lawmakers in Congress and across the US to place nation over party and "reject the conspiracy theories that are proving so divisive, despite any perceived political advantage."

Paul Pelosi attacked in San Francisco

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant, according to AP. According to authorities, the attacker broke into the couple's San Francisco home and searched for Nancy Pelosi. The authorities revealed that the attacker was searching for the US House Speaker and shouting, "Where is Nancy?" Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco and headed straight to the hospital where her husband is undergoing treatment. At the time of the attack on her husband, Nancy Pelosi was in Washington. According to the speaker's office, Paul Pelosi has undergone surgery for treating skull fractures and has suffered serious injuries in his right arm and hands.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP