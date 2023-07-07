US House Freedom Caucus Expels Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Spat With Lauren Boebert

The US hard-line House Freedom Caucus in June end voted to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene due to her spat with fellow Republican Lauren Boebert. A member from the conservative group confirmed the development and stated that the vote was taken to due to her “behaviour”.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus – for some of the things she’s done,” Maryland Rep. Andy Harris told the reporters on Thursday (July 6). “I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris added.

The representative also stated that Greene would no longer be allowed to attend weekly meetings as they are only reserved for the members of the caucus.

This has become the first expulsion in the history of the group filled with conservative lawmakers. The caucus played a crucial role in causing hindrance to Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the office of US Speaker of the House. Harris stated that after Greene’s vote, the caucus no longer has a “large division”.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert disrupt proceedings at the US House of Representative (Image: Twitter- @daviddunn177)

Greene has also started maintaining distance from the group. During a conversation with The New York Post, the Republican leader made it clear that while she is willing to work with everyone in the house, she serves “no group”. “In Congress, I serve Northwest Georgia first, and serve no group in Washington,” Greene said following the news. She added that the only group she serves is the electorate of her constituency.

“My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change. I fight every single day in the halls of Congress against the hate-America Democrats, who are trying to destroy this country. I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children inside the womb and after they are born, end the forever foreign wars, and do the work to save this country,” she added.

The Georgia representative also endorsed former US President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House. “The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else,” the US Politician emphasised.

What was Greene booted from the caucus?

The tensions have been brewing within the caucus for a long while. However, things started to escalate after Greene had a verbal spat with fellow caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert. The fight broke on the US House floor after Boebert introduced a resolution to impeach US President Joe Biden. The fight which took place in mid-June became intense after Greene alleged that Boebert’s proposal was identical to the article she proposed in May.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene engages in a verbal spat with Representative Lauren Boebert on the US House floor, Image: Twitter - @aberdeen40b

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bi**h to me,” Greene lambasted Boebert on the US House floor. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them,” she furthered. The whole ordeal was telecasted on live television and multiple congressmen intervened to prevent a brawl. Boebert later forced a House floor to vote on her resolution which was ultimately rejected and sent back to the House Committees, The New York Post reported.