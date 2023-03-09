On Tuesday, March 7, the US House of Intelligence Committee passed the Senate-approved Bill to declassify the report related to the origin of COVID-19. According to The New York Post, the move from both branches of the United States government would force the Biden administration to declassify the information about the origin of the deadly virus. The declassification also has the potential to unearth the links of the deadly virus to the Chinese lab. The intelligence committee gave the responsibility to de-classify the information to the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

According to The New York Post, Haines is required to declassify “any and all information” regarding the potential links between the deadly virus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The intelligence committee insisted that the information should be made public, “as much as possible”. The legislation was approved by the committee in a bipartisan manner on March 7, the bill was approved unanimously and no one dissented. Now that the bill is approved both by the Senate and the Intelligence committee, it will now go on the US House of Representatives floor. Once it is approved from there, the bill will go to US President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature, to get the ball rolling. The approval from the US intelligence committee came after it was reported the US Energy Department believes that the Chinese lab leak was likely behind the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Likely’ link

Last month, it was revealed that the US Energy Department concluded that a Chinese lab leak is likely behind the spread of the virus. The assertion from the US Department came more than a year after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that a lab accident in China was the reason behind “the origin of COVID-19”. According to The Wall Street Journal, following the conclusion by the US Department, the intelligence committee arrived at “disparate judgements about the Pandemic’s origin. The stance of the agency was extremely significant since it has considerable scientific expertise and a solid overseas network of the US National Laboratories, making it more reliable.

Speaking on the stance of both the US Department of Energy and the FBI, US Representative Mike Turner asserted that the declassification of the documents is the need of the hour. “Releasing that information would help inform the public as to why the FBI director has indicated that a COVID-19 lab leak is not just a possibility, but approaches the idea that is likely,” Turner said. “The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how this virus was graded and specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event. The intelligence community does have more information about COVID-19 than the public has seen,” he added. However, Turner made it clear that the information provided afterwards will just give the Americans a “glimpse of the important aspect”. “The bill we are discussing today would give the American public just a glimpse — albeit a very important aspect — of the classified information that tells the intelligence community holds,” he said.