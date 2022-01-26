US House Introduces Legislation Aimed At Bolstering Competitiveness With China

The United States House of Representatives proposed legislation on Tuesday, aiming at increasing competitiveness with China. The bill is focused on boosting the US science and technology industry and addressing the shortage of semiconductor chips, The Hill reported. The legislation includes a $52 billion investment proposal to bolster manufacturing and research and meet the supply-chain bottlenecks amid the tanked economy in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joe Biden's administration is currently instrumental in persuading Congress to secure the endorsement of the funding to promote key components of the automobile and tech industries. The 2,900-page bill is expected to "supercharge" investment in chips and advance US competitiveness and leadership globally, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday. If passed, the bill will be called the "America Competes Act."

It is to mention that the Senate had earlier passed a similar version of the bill in June. However, the House of Democrats opted for proposing a new bill after at least six months to meet the shortage of electronic chips that power cars, computers, and other devices. As reported by The Hill, some components of the new bill have already been passed in the House, including two bipartisan measures to elevate funding for the National Science and Foundation Department of Energy research.

"Now is the time to recommit to boldly and strategically investing in our nation’s future, and to do so in a way that strengthens the supply chain, lowers costs and ensures that America can out-compete any nation, today and for decades to come," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, as quoted by The Hill.

US bills to boost funding in manufacturing and technology

The said legislation comes after the US Senate last year passed the Innovation and Competition Act. The Act included a $52 billion incentive to increase US semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, the sweeping package also authorised $190 billion, which included $45 billion, to consolidate the US technology and research industry in a bid to beef up the competition with China and reach a supply-chain resilience, produce critical goods, and industrial equipment. Apart from the Democrats, the Senate bill was backed by 18 GOP senators last summer.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)