US House Passes $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill, Sends It To Senate

The US House on February 27 passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill, sending the massive proposal to the Senate as Democrats rush to approve more aid before unemployment programs expire. According to the Associated Press, the House approved it in a 219-212 mostly party-line vote, as two Democrats joined all Republicans in opposing it. Now, next week, the Senators will start considering the pandemic assistance plan and lawmakers will offer amendments, and the chamber will likely pass a different version of the bill, meaning the House would have to pass the Senate’s plan or the chambers would have to craft a final proposal in a conference committee.

Congressman Brendan Boyle told the House chamber shortly before lawmakers approved the package that after 12 months of “death and despair, the American recovery begins tonight”. Democrats, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, opted to approve the legislation alone through budget reconciliation rather than hammer out a smaller aid package with Republicans. Democrats have called the bill necessary to speed up vaccinations and sustain households at a time when roughly 19 million people are receiving jobless benefits.

Republicans, on the other hand, questioned the need for a proposal so large, criticizing, in particular, the scope of the direct payments, state and local government support and school funding. The Biden administration and Democratic leaders in Congress have, however, said that the country faces a bigger risk of doing too little than injecting too much money into the response.

‘Will try to pass pay increase through separate plan’

Now, Democrats have to decide how to proceed with the minimum-wage policy without losing any support. After the Senate parliament ruled that the bill could not include a $15 pay floor under reconciliation rules, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Ron Wyden, and Bernie Sanders, have looked for a workaround to impose a tax penalty on large corporations that do not pay workers at least $15 an hour. It is unclear if the proposal would comply with the Senate’s budget restrictions.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that she believes the House will “absolutely” pass the relief bill if it comes back from the Senate without a minimum-wage increase in it. She told reporters that Democrats will try to pass the pay increase through a separate plan if needed. “We will not rest until we pass the $15 minimum wage,” she said.

