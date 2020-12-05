US House Passes Bill To Decriminalise Cannabis In Historic Vote; What's Next?

In a pioneering move, US Congress, on December 4, voted to decriminalize cannabis. If passed by both the houses, the bill would remove marijuana from the list of dangerous narcotic substances listed under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. In addendum, it also eliminates criminal penalties for any individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana. Cannabis is used by over 94 million people across the American territory and has been a long drawn subject of discussion in the American parliament.

Could be stalled in Senate

Formally known as ‘Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act’, or MORE Act, the bill was easily passed in the House of Representative by 228 votes to 164 votes. While six Democrats voted against the bill, an independent member and five Republican voted in its favour. However, experts predict that it stands little chance to win a majority in Senate which is controlled by Republicans.

Read: UN Agency Removes Cannabis From Strictest Drug Category

Read: Noida: Woman Held With 1.40 Kg Cannabis

The Democrat proposed bill aims to highlight the relatively low harm caused by Cannabis as compared to other narcotic substance such as Heroine. In addition, it also creates an excise tax on cannabis sales and directs the money to be targeted to communities adversely affected by the so-called war on drugs. The bill also aims at aiding small business enter the cannabis market, which has recently flourished owing to lowered restrictions.

While this marks a nationwide attempt to decriminalise Cannabis, the substance is already allowed in as many as 38 American states for medicinal purposes. In addendum, states- Arizona, Montana and New Jersey have also passed ballot measures to approve it for recreational measures.

Read: Trump Teases 2024 Run At White House Christmas Party

Read: Noida: Woman Held With 1.40 Kg Cannabis

Image: AP