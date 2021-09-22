US House Passes Bill To Help Diplomats, Officials Affected By 'Havana Syndrome'

The United States House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation that would authorise payments to Americans affected by "Havana Syndrome". The legislation has been passed by the House to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats impacted by "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and other countries. The US diplomats serving in various countries reported experiencing Havana syndrome symptoms.

According to news agency ANI, US diplomats were first diagnosed with "Havana Syndrome" in 2016. Later in 2018, the US officials in Cuba were also diagnosed with "Havana Syndrome". Reportedly, the diplomats placed in multiple countries experienced piercing sounds which have caused them long-term health effects. Reportedly, US diplomats serving in Tajikistan, Russia, Austria and several African countries have reported experiencing symptoms of Havana syndrome. The US officials working in these countries experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness.

The bill would grant additional authority to the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and the Secretary of State to provide disability benefits to Americans affected by the health incidents in Havana, Cuba and around the world. 'The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act' or 'the HAVANA Act', now goes to US President Joe Biden's desk for approval. Representative Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee in a statement said, "There's no higher priority than ensuring the safety of the people and the individuals who have served our countries now suffering from these troubling health incidents deserve answers and our support". Schiff further stated that the legislation would give support to the victims and their families.

Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a statement stated that the US intelligence officials and diplomats suffering from this syndrome became ill. He added that they must continue their efforts in investigating the cause of neurological symptoms experienced by the American personnel. However, he said that they must ensure taking care of victims and compensating them for the injuries.

The mysterious health incidents dubbed as the "Havana Syndrome” had struck diplomats in Cuba and China causing brain injuries in US diplomats and spies. People have reported symptoms like headaches, dizziness and some have reportedly heard a loud noise before the onset of symptoms, according to AP. Giordano, professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University and executive director of the Institute for Biodefense Research in Washington, told AP that new reports of possible Havana syndrome cases continue to emerge both in the US and abroad.

