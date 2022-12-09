US House Passes Bill To Protect LGBTQ+ Same-sex Marriage, Biden To Sign It To Law

In a major development to restore the LGBTQ-rights, the US House on Thursday passed historic legislation the' Respect for Marriage Act' to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The measure is being sent to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature and will become a law. It signifies the decades-long shift in how gay marriages are viewed in the US. The draft bill won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House.

It brings me great personal pride that the Respect for Marriage Act is one of the final bills to bear my signature as Speaker.



This legislation – which now heads to @POTUS’ desk – expresses a value that our nation holds dear: liberty, equality and dignity for all. pic.twitter.com/ImBeY27dAg — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2022

Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers supported Dems over legistaltion

The lower chamber passed the bill successfully this summer with backing from over 47 Republicans. It got the final approval by 258 to 169. As many as thirty-nine GOP lawmakers supported the Democrats in passing the legislation.

"Congress has restored a measure of security to millions of marriages and families. They have also provided hope and dignity to millions of young people across this country who can grow up knowing that their government will recognize and respect the families they build," US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden noted that the new law will relieve the LGBTQI+ and interracial couples who will now be guaranteed federal protections should they decide to marry and start a family. The law is particularly historic after controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's June decision overturning Roe v. Wade which curbed the right to abortion for women. It was also the final act of the outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the lower chamber control would be transferred to the Republicans in January with the new Congress.

"Today, we stand up for the values the vast majority of Americans hold dear, a belief in the dignity, beauty and divinity, divinity, spark of divinity, in every person and abiding respect for love so powerful that it binds two people together," US House Speaker Nany Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor.

On the House Floor, I spoke about Phyllis and Del Martin: my dear friends and iconic trailblazers. Their love made history as the first legally recognized same-sex marriage in San Francisco.



My thoughts were with them today as we joyfully passed the Respect for Marriage Act. pic.twitter.com/cIx6H2b7NX — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2022

The House vote was held after the Senate cleared the legislation by 61 to 36 votes which included the support of at least 12 Republicans. The new;y passed bill has an amendment providing religious liberty protections and received wider backing from GOP senators. USAToday outlines the bill as, "Respect for Marriage Act guarantees federal recognition of any marriage between two people if it was valid in the state where they were married. It also requires states to accept the legitimacy of a valid marriage performed elsewhere but does not require any state to issue a marriage license contrary to its own law."