US House Passes China Competition Bill, Joe Biden Says 'America Can't Afford To Wait'

The United States President Joe Biden has praised the US House of Representatives on Friday for passing new legislation that would allow Washington to compete with China in the sector of semiconductor manufacture and research. China Competition Bill was passed by the US lawmakers with a vote of 222-210, submitting it to the Senate for review, according to The Hill. In a statement on Friday, Biden said, “The US House took a critical vote today for stronger supply chains and lower prices, for more manufacturing - and good manufacturing jobs - right here in America, and for outcompeting China and the rest of the world in the 21st century,” ANI reported.

Biden has applauded speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny H Hoyer, Whip Clyburn, as well as Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson for their efforts to pass the bill. Further, he also stated that both business and labour have also lauded this legislation, which is crucial for maintaining the economic momentum that the nation has seen over the last year.

US President even added that national security authorities from both parties have noted that the investments in this legislation are required if the nation wants to maintain US' "global competitive edge," ANI reported.

Joe Biden talks about the China Competition Bill

According to Biden, this competition bill has been constructed on multiple bipartisan aspects, as well as on a common bipartisan understanding of the requirement to act. The bill urges for reviews of China's global ties and influence, including a six-month assessment of China's collaboration with Iran and Russia in various fields, including energy, finance, space, and defense.

Biden also highlighted that if House Republicans are serious about cutting costs, strengthening the nation's economy, and competing with China from a strong position, then "they should come to the table and support this legislation”. He went on to say, "I look forward to the House and Senate quickly coming together to find a path forward and putting a bill on my desk as soon as possible for my signature. America cannot afford to wait," ANI reported.

The remarks of the US president came after the bill was passed by the US House of Representatives on Friday. The US House of Representatives passed a 3,000-page bill aimed at improving America's competitiveness with China. The bill intends to boost semiconductor production in the United States, address supply chain vulnerabilities, as well as boost the country's economic and national security.

In addition to this, the legislation would create a $52 billion semiconductor chip fund to encourage private-sector investments that would help alleviate supply chain risk and increase local semiconductor production. The law also authorises $45 billion to boost US supply chains and avert critical-goods shortfalls by ensuring that more critical goods are manufactured in the US.

