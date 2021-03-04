US House Passes George Floyd Reform Bill To Prevent Police Misconduct

The United States House of Representatives passed The George Floyd Justice in Policing act on Wednesday night. The bill was named in honour of George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25 2020. The people after his death protested and had also asked the government to address the issue of police misconduct and racial injustice.

George Floyd Justice in Policing act

The legislation would set up a national registry of police misconduct so that police officials are not able to evade the actions of the government by moving from one court to another. The legislation would also ban chokeholds, end racial and religious profiling. It would end the police practices that were under scrutiny after the deaths of Black Americans in the last year.

House Democrats had last year introduced and passed the bill titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the wake of Floyd's death, but it was not passed in the Senate. The bill was reintroduced by California Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat and former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. The House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler during a press call said that Rodney King was beaten by Police in Los Angeles 30 years ago and "we are still trying to transform policing in the United States." He said that George Floyd was murdered last year and there have been over 100 officer-involved shootings and numerous times police officers have not been charged.

George Floyd was a Black man who died in police custody after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. After several minutes of pressing his neck, Floyd had said that he couldn't breathe but the officer continued. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

