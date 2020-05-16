US House Passes Largest-ever Economic Relief Package To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

House Democrats passed a $3 trillion relief package with a narrow margin on May 15 but it might face some scrutiny in the Senate as Republicans expressed discontent with the largest-ever economic rescue package in the US. ‘The Heroes Act’ was largely passed along the party lines and if it makes it through the upper house, it would provide at least $1 trillion for both state and local government along with distribution of cash among millions of families in America who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The official statement read, “At a time when America needs to take urgent action to confront this dire situation, The Heroes Act provides strong support for our heroes with nearly $1 trillion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments who desperately need funds to pay the health care workers, police, fire, transportation, EMS, teachers and other vital workers who keep us safe and are in danger of losing their jobs.”

According to House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Heroes Act is an “urgently -needed legislation to protect the lives and livelihoods” of people in the US and also the “life of our democracy”. The act would also contribute to battling the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the 1,815-page legislation would provide food and unemployment aid including rent and mortgage support. In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, over 36 million Americans have lost their jobs and shut down of businesses owing to lockdown. Pelosi also said that the US House wants to “lessen the pain” of affected people while it is relevant to reopen the country.

Pelosi said, “As families are devastated by the loss of life, this legislation – of putting money in the pockets of the American people, which is also a stimulus for the economy, is essential. They're suffering so much, in so many ways. We want to lessen the pain for them.”

See how your state and your community benefit from investments in state and local governments under this legislation: https://t.co/hfguprQ34B — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 15, 2020

US to reopen ‘vaccine or no vaccine’

While House Democrats passed the Heroes Act and Pelosi demanded science and data to derive the way America should be reopened, US President Donald Trump has said that “vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back”. Owing to the unprecedented global health crisis, the businesses across the world have been shut down and the monetary impacts of the outbreak are also worrying the leaders.

During such times, while the US has recorded most deaths in the world, Trump said “it’s very important” to start the process of ‘Opening Up America Again’. Further showing optimism about restarting the country, the US President that “in many cases” the vaccine is not available so “you fight through it”. He also admitted that the world has not witnessed anything similar to COVID-19 pandemic in “100 years”.

