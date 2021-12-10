US House Passes 'Protect Our Democracy Act' To Keep Presidential Abuses Of Power In Check

United States House on Thursday passed the ‘Protect Our Democracy Act’ which addresses the presidential abuses of power and reinforces the checks and balances between the different branches of the government. As per a CNN report, one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted in favour of the act along with all other democrats. The US House of Representatives voted 220-208 to pass the act but the bill still faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where at least 60 votes are required for the passage.

The House just passed the #ProtectingOurDemocracy Act!



Now, the Senate must do its part to ensure our defining ideals are never again undermined. https://t.co/BBuXSas4z7 pic.twitter.com/FVDPq0iw6x — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) December 9, 2021

Reportedly, the bill also has support from the White House. The act is mainly focused to enhance the guardrails that were put to test by former US President Donald Trump including the limitation on presidential pardons. Other rules that were challenged by the former Republican leader included the requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to submit their personal tax returns for 10 years & the acceptance of any foreign or domestic emoluments.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep Adam Schiff said that the legislation which was initially introduced in September echoes the same changes which were made after Nixon presidency. The media outlet quoted Schiff as saying, “Just as after Watergate Congress worked to enact reforms, so we must now examine the cracks in the Democratic foundation and address them.”

By passing the #ProtectingOurDemocracy Act, the House has delivered an unequivocal message:



Our democracy is worth fighting for.



Now, the Senate must show the same conviction to root out corruption and end presidential abuses of power.



The price of inaction is calamity. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 9, 2021

It is pertinent to note that the House passed the bill on the first day of US President Joe Biden-hosted Summits for Democracy for which he invited over 100 leaders to underscore the importance of democracies across the globe and the threats that it faces in the present day.

Pelosi said bill ensures ‘strength’ of democracy

At a press conference following the passing of Protect Our Democracy Act, House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the bill “ensures the strength and survival of a democracy of, by and for the people, defending the rule of law, revitalizing our system of checks and balances and restoring our democratic institutions.”

"This legislation ensures that no one, not even a president, no matter who he or she may be, is above the law," Pelosi said.

Join @RepAdamSchiff, @RepMaloney, @RepJerryNadler and me at a press conference on the #ProtectingOurDemocracy Act, a set of democracy reforms to defend the constitution & ensure no president is above the law. https://t.co/9LH3pfvGD1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 9, 2021

Republicans said bill attacks Trump

The overwhelming support of Democrats for the bill was challenged by republicans who called the legislation just another attempt to attack former President Trump. As per the report, Rep Rick Crawford of Arkansas said, “This bill is yet another attempt by the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Adam Schiff, to retroactively attack President Trump, even after the Democrat Russia collusion allegations have been repeatedly debunked.” Republicans even went on to say that if they regain the majority, they would direct the investigative power into the executive branch.

(IMAGE: AP)