US House Passes Resolution Extending Support For Finland & Sweden's Accession To NATO

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution expressing Washington's support for Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. The US lawmakers approved the resolution exactly two months after the two nordic countries submitted their official applications to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for becoming a part of the military alliance. The resolution was passed with 394-18 votes in the US House of Representatives, The Hill reported.

Only leaders of Republican party voted against the support for Finland and Sweden to become part of NATO. Furthermore, two Democratic and 17 Republican leaders did not vote for the resolution. The US Representatives who voted against the resolution were Mary Miller, Madison Cawthorn, Ralph Norman, Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, Thomas Massie, Bob Good, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Michael Cloud, Warren Davidson, Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy, Jefferson Van Drew. Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert and Tom McClintock, as per The Hill report. The resolution that has been passed expresses support for Finland and Sweden's decision to seek membership in NATO. It further calls on member states to support Finland and Sweden in joining the military alliance.

House Majority Leader expresses support for resolution

Furthermore, the resolution opposes any efforts by Russia to respond to Finland and Sweden's decision to become part of the military alliance. It further calls on members of NATO to work for the defence commitment made at the 2014 Wales Summit. It is pertinent to note here that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June had agreed to a resolution that was passed by voice vote that urged NATO to give membership to Finland and Sweden. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has supported the resolution during the debate on the House Floor. Steny Hoyer has stated that "two extraordinary new members" will become part of Europe and stressed that the two nations will add "substantial capabilities to NATO’s collective defense," as per the news report. He asserted that the nation's accession to NATO will result in the Baltic region becoming "more secure" against the Russian offensive.

Finland & Sweden's NATO application

It is pertinent to note here that the US has been offering support to Finland and Sweden ever since they submitted their applications to become part of NATO. However, Turkey initially objected to the application of the two Nordic countries accusing them of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, that Ankara considers a 'terrorist organisation.' However, Turkey later agreed to lift its objections to Finland and Sweden's NATO application. After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to support Finland and Sweden's application, US President Joe Biden congratulated the three nations for signing a trilateral agreement which paves the way for NATO members to invite the two Nordic nations to become part of the military alliance.

Image: AP