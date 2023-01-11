US House Passes Resolution To Form Committee To Tackle Chinese Threats; Beijing Reacts

The United House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution to create a select committee to deal with America’s biggest competitor China. According to The Hill, the House overwhelmingly voted on the resolution on Tuesday. With this resolution, the GOP majority House fulfilled the promise the Republicans made during the 2022 US midterm elections. The resolution was passed in the house with 365-65 votes.

The approval came after 146 Democrats joined the Republicans to pass the resolution. The 65 representatives who voted “No” on the resolution were all the Democratic representatives.

According to The Hill, the US select committee will be chaired by Republican representative Mike Gallagher and will focus on China’s economic, technological, and security progress. The committee will also look into the strategic competition between the two economic giants. The select committee will then provide its recommendations to the US lower chamber of the House. Addressing the House on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said, “I’ve heard my colleagues on both sides say that the threat posed by Communist China is serious. I fully agree”. He then went on to add, “This is an issue that transcends political parties. And creating the select committee on China is our best avenue for addressing it.”

The committee will comprise 7 Republicans and 5 Democrats

As per the reports, the Republicans will hold a thin majority in the committee with 7 representatives and 5 Democrats. The new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy applauded the bipartisan nature of the committee and said, “We want the very best ideas, and it doesn’t matter where they come from. At the end of the day, we won’t need a minority and majority report. We’ll just need one philosophy, with one principle, and America will be stronger for the future to come”. McCarthy has been an ardent advocate of the resolution even before the 2022 midterm elections.

The Republican leader made it clear that he wants to “look at every industry that China has tried to take control of” and “look at where China has been stealing our technology as well”. Before McCarthy assumed the office of the speaker, both McCarthy and Gallagher asserted that they want to end Washington’s dependency on Beijing. “You have my word and my commitment, this is not a partisan committee. This will be a bipartisan committee that is my hope, my desire, to speak with one voice on the challenges that we have,” McCarthy said on the House floor.

China urges mutual respect

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed his concerns over the impact of the new resolution on China-US relations. In a press conference, the Beijing spokesperson said, “We hope that those on the US side will look at China and US-China relations objectively and rationally, act in the self-interests of the US and common interests with China, meet each other halfway, and promote relations based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation between the two countries.” Hence, it will be interesting to see how the formation of the select committee will impact the relationship between Washington and Beijing.