US House Republicans Demand Answers From FBI For Raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

US Republicans from former President Donald Trump's party on Tuesday demanded answers as they decried the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort to allegedly search for documents that the former commander in chief had brought with him from the White House. Reps are now vowing to launch investigations against such a raid by the FBI on a former president's residency in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. The FBI clarified that the search was a part of an ongoing Department of Justice probe into Trump hiding some documents that he had to turn over to the National Archives and Records Administration after he stepped down.

'Answer our questions..': GOPs on Trump raid

GOP House members, however, have condemned the DoJ and the FBI, stating that there has been no transparency from them following the search. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a statement pledged to launch an investigation against the DoJ. "When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," McCarthy said. Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees have demanded further clarification of what was retrieved by the FBI agents from Trump's resort.

“Answer our questions about this action today, which has never happened in American history,” Rep. Jim Jordan, the highest ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee asked in an interview with Fox news.

Rep. Jim Jordan questioned the ethics of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. “What was on the warrant? What were you really doing? What were you looking for? Why not talk to President Trump and have him give the information you’re after? This is unbelievable,” he asked. “We deserve answers now, and this Friday would be a good time,” the Ohio congressman said. “[Committee chairman] Jerry Nadler, call up Christopher Wray, call up Merrick Garland, bring them in front of the House Judiciary Committee, so we can ask them the questions that the American people deserve answers to," Jordan stressed, deriding the raid at Trump's home.

Mike Turner — the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, meanwhile, demanded that the FBI hold a briefing and provide clear details on what prompted the search warrant. “As the Ranking Member on the [intelligence committee], I am unaware of any actual or alleged national security threat posed by any information, data, or documents in the possession of former President Trump,” Turner wrote in a letter, cited by NYPost. “Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent dire warnings to Garland asking him to ​”clear his calendar” as Republicans vowed to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI. He also slammed the DoJ for turning into a politicized weapon, adding that when Trump's party wins back the chamber in November it would be tackled.