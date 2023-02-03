New US Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, hit out at US President Joe Biden on Thursday after a suspicious Chinese spy balloon was seen flying over Montana. The Republican firebrand accused Beijing of disregarding American sovereignty. Not only this, Fox News reported that McCarthy has asked for a “Gang of Eight" briefing following the incident. The “Gang of Eight” are the group of lawmakers who are in charge of reviewing the nation’s most sensitive intelligence information.

“China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent. I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefings,” McCarthy tweeted on Thursday. In the tweet, McCarthy urged Joe Biden to not be silent on the matter and demanded a quick response. The “Gang of Eight”, comprises Republican and Democrat Congressional leaders from both the US House and the Senate.

On Thursday, the US Department of Defense revealed that the Pentagon has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon which was flying over the country. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a press briefing on Thursday. "The US government, including NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely,” he added. The Pentagon press secretary made it clear that the ballon was above commercial air traffic and doesn’t pose a threat to civil aviation.

'Spy balloon' seen over Montana

In the statement, the US Department of Defense revealed that the balloon was first spotted over the US state of Montana on Thursday. After the balloon was detected, Ryder asserted that the US administration “acted immediately” on the issue. The Pentagon Press Secretary made it clear that all measures have been taken to prevent any leaks of sensitive information. A senior defence official also revealed that the US has contacted the Chinese officials over this issue “with urgency, through multiple channels”.

"We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue," the official said. "We have made clear we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people and our homeland." the official added.

In the press briefing, the department also revealed that this is not the first time such balloons have been spotted above the United States. However, the officer made it clear that the balloon did appear to act differently than the one in the past. "It's happened a handful of other times over the past few years, including before this administration," the official said on the Thursday briefing. He then went on to add, "It is appearing to hang out for a longer period of time, this time around, [and is] more persistent than in previous instances. That would be one distinguishing factor."