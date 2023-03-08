US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Rejects Zelenskyy's Invitation To Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine, a nation currently embroiled in conflict. Zelenskyy believes a firsthand look at the situation in Ukraine would be beneficial to McCarthy, who has been hesitant to approve aid to the nation. However, the California Republican swiftly rejected the invitation, as per a report from Politico. In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of understanding the impact of war on Ukraine and the people currently fighting in the conflict before making any assumptions.

“He has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelenskyy said to Wolf Blitzer. Upon being informed of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declined the offer and placed blame on the Biden administration for not taking swift action to provide aid to Ukraine.

After his refusal to visit the embattled nation, McCarthy (R-Calif.) reaffirmed his stance that the United States should not be providing an open-ended commitment of resources to Kyiv. This position, which he first voiced last fall, has drawn criticism from members of both political parties.

No blank cheques, says US House Speaker

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not. I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won’t provide a blank check for anything,” the US House Speaker said. In the interview with Blitzer, Zelenskyy had said that “I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position." Many people in America have criticised US' decision to blindly fund Ukraine.