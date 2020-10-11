US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rejects Latest White House COVID-19 Aid Offer

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, October 10 rejected the latest White House offer at the COVID-19 aid talks terming it as “one step forward, two steps back". However, Pelosi said she is still hopeful that progress can be made towards a successful deal.

According to the reports, the White House presented its offer before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Pelosi criticised the Trump administration for trying to push for an agreement before the US Election. Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter to tout the deal.

Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

$1.6 trillion offer presented

As per reports, a person close to GOP and familiar with the new offer said that the White House has offered about $1.8 trillion with a key state, in addition to the local fiscal relief component moving from $250 billion to at least $300 billion.

In a letter to her colleagues, Pelosi wrote, "This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back. When the president talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold.”

She added that Trump's administration has attempted to address some of the concerns raised by the Democrats but disagreement remained on many priorities. Meanwhile, after the US President instructed his administration's negotiators to halt COVID-19 stimulus talks with Democrats until the election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a fresh jibe at the Republican leader, saying "once again, he has shown his true colours".

Nancy Pelosi, in a statement on October 6, accused Trump of putting himself first at the expense of the country, adding that the president is unwilling to "crush" the virus.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for an hour about a relief package on Monday and had planned to discuss a possible agreement again Tuesday before trump instructed his representatives to scrap the talks until after the election.

Earlier, Trump had accused Pelosi of not negotiating in "good faith" saying that the House Speaker is asking for $2.4 trillion to bailout "poorly-run" Democratic states.

