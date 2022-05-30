US: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Detained On Charges Of DUI In California

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband was detained by the police in Northern California on suspicion of Driving under the influence (DUI). According to a sheriff’s office online booking report, Paul Pelosi was arrested on late Saturday in Napa County, north of San Francisco. The report further stated that Pelosi could face charges such as driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. Meanwhile, the police record showed that Pelosi's bail for the two offences was set at $5,000. (Rs 3.88 lakh).

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, Paul Pelosi was attempting to cross SR-29 when his Porsche collided with a Jeep heading northbound on the route. The report further stated that troopers were immediately called to the spot after the incident. It further stated that the accident resulted in no casualties, and the Jeep's driver was not apprehended, CNN reported. Notably, Paul Pelosi has been married to Nancy Pelosi since 1963 and the couple has five children.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told the Associated Press (AP). On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Providence, Rhode Island, where she delivered the commencement address to Brown University graduates.

New York's football team assistant coach detailed for DUI

In a similar kind of incident, Jets assistant coach John Benton coach was detained and charged with driving under the influence in New Jersey in the month of March. The New York Jets are a professional American football team based in the city's metropolitan region. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez had said that Benton was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol while driving a car on March 17. He was later released on bail, the AP reported.

Image: AP