US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Pleads Guilty To Drunk Driving Charge

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 23, to driving while intoxicated in May. According to the Associated Press report, Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to misdemeanour driving under the influence (DUI) charges stemming from a May incident in California's wine country and was given a five-day prison term and three years of probation.

Judge Joseph Solga of the Napa County superior court stated that Paul Pelosi has already served two days of his prison time and was given behaviour credit for two days. Solga noted at Paul Pelosi's sentencing on Tuesday, which he did not attend, that Paul will serve eight hours in the court's work program in place of the remaining day. Besides serving three years of probation, Pelosi will also pay a fine of at least $1,700.

Paul Pelosi's probation also includes installing an ignition interlock device, which requires a breath sample before the engine will start, and attending a three-month drinking driving course.

According to the CNN report, Pelosi's attorney, Amanda Bevins, appeared on his behalf in court. According to California law, a defendant can appear in court through their counsel in a misdemeanour case and is not required to be present in court unless directed to do so by a judicial officer.

US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was detained following a DUI test

After a crash on May 28 in Napa County, north of San Francisco, Paul Pelosi was detained following a DUI test, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.082%, slightly above the legal limit. According to the complaint, when police arrived at the scene of the collision around 10 p.m. (local time) in the town of Yountville in the wine country, they discovered Pelosi in a 2021 Porsche Carrera's driving seat and the other driver standing outside of a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Pelosi was described as being "unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage" by California Highway Patrol officials, Associated Press reported.

When questioned for identification, Pelosi gave authorities his driver's licence and an "11-99 Foundation" card, the complaint claimed. The 11-99 Foundation provides assistance to the families of CHP (California Highway Patrol) workers. The misdemeanour charge was brought by the prosecution because the SUV's 48-year-old driver was hurt. Since the driver requested anonymity, they chose not to reveal his or her identity.

Furthermore, the day after the collision, the driver told investigators from the district attorney's office that his upper right arm, right shoulder, and neck were hurt. He even claimed to get headaches. According to the Associated Press report, Pelosi was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bail.

(Image: AP)