US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'violently Assaulted' During Home Break-in

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" in a break-in incident at their home in California on Friday, October 28. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," a statement released by Pelosi's office read. It further informed that Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. "The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," it further informed.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Nancy Pelosi's office said in a statement on Friday.

Paul Pelosi faced 'misdemeanor driving under the influence' charges

Two months ago, Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to 'misdemeanor driving under the influence' charges related to a car crash in May. The incident occurred near California’s wine country and Paul Pelosi was sentenced to five-day imprisonment with three years of probation. As a part of his probation, Paul Pelosi was asked by a judge to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install an ignition interlock device. He was required by a court to provide a breath sample before he commenced driving. He was also asked by the judge to pay $7,000 in fines.

Pelosi was arrested by law enforcement authorities following the May 28 crash in Napa county, north of San Francisco. A DUI test showed that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, over the limit. At the time, California highway patrol officers told the reporters that Nancy Pelosi's husband was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage”. When he was asked to identify himself, Paul Pelosi turned in his driver’s license along with an “11-99 Foundation” card, the cops stated. He was released on a $5,000 bail.

IMAGE: AP