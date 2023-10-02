US House Speaker Says 'I'll Survive', As Some Members Of His Own Party Turn Against Him

In a dramatic turn of events on Capitol Hill, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida has announced his intention to proceed with a motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, following the House's approval of a 'clean' stopgap funding bill to prevent a Government shutdown.

The rift between Gaetz and McCarthy reached a boiling point during a contentious conference meeting last Thursday, where Gaetz accused the Speaker of financially supporting social media influencers to attack him. According to a report from Axios, this personal feud has taken centre stage in the ongoing political drama within the Republican Party.

"I'll survive," says McCarthy

In a recent appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation", McCarthy acknowledged the personal nature of the conflict and defiantly stated, "I'll survive". Meanwhile, Gaetz has remained resolute in his decision to file a motion to vacate, a mechanism designed to remove a Speaker, if McCarthy were to back the bipartisan stopgap funding bill, which he ultimately did on Saturday.

Gaetz's motive for this move is clear - he believes it is time for new leadership that can be trusted. During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union", he explained, "I think we need to rip off the band-aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy." In response to Gaetz's challenge, McCarthy delivered a contrasting message, urging his party to put this internal strife behind them and focus on governance. "Let's get over it, let's start governing," McCarthy emphasised.

A look at the context

The larger context of this conflict is the ongoing struggle within the Republican Party, which has revealed deep divides over issues like spending levels and policy priorities, particularly within the 12 appropriations bills. While there was a momentary glimpse of coordination between the House and Senate on Saturday, the two chambers remain far apart on these critical matters.

With the Government now funded at current levels for the next 45 days, another showdown looms on the horizon, just before the Thanksgiving holiday. As tensions escalate and political manoeuvring intensifies, the fate of Speaker McCarthy hangs in the balance, making it a critical period for the Republican Party. As these events continue to unfold on Capitol Hill, the nation waits to see how this high-stakes political showdown will impact the future of Republican leadership and the trajectory of legislative priorities in the months ahead.