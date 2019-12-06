US House Speaker Says Trump Left Democrats With 'no Choice But To Act'

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a solo appearance at the Capitol said that when it came to Ukraine, Democrats were left with 'no choice but to act'. On December 5, Pelosi announced that the Democrats will begin the process of drafting articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump. However, this announcement was immediately followed by Trump's anger who said that he now embraces and is eager to frame on his terms when the inquiry finally moves to an expected Senate trial next month. Pelosi, on the contrary, assured that the facts were uncontested and that POTUS abused his power.

The President is a continuing threat to our democracy and leaves us no choice but to act. I am asking our Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment. #DefendOurDemocracy — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 5, 2019

Read - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Reproves Reporter, Says, "Don’t Mess With Me"

During her statement on the impeachment proceedings, Pelosi said, "The president abused his power for his own political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement for an investigation into his political rival".

Read - Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Tweets Alternative Version Of Trump's Rocky Meme

'Do it now'

Trump and other Republicans continue to call the accusations a "political witch hunt". Shortly before Pelosi's statement, Trump took to Twitter saying, "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business." Trump claimed that Democrats have no impeachment case and they are "demeaning the country."

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Read - Pelosi Urges Administration To Put Trade Changes In Writing

Read - Pelosi Vows To Protect Whistleblower In Impeachment Inquiry