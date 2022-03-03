US House Speaker's 'bizarre' Reaction To Biden's SOTU Address Leaves Netizens Baffled

US President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address of his term on Tuesday night (local time) and he touched on critical issues the US is facing on both the domestic and foreign fronts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a moment as she awkwardly stood up during Biden's State of the Union address distracting viewers from the President's comments for a while. Biden was speaking about the conditions of soldiers stationed in Afghanistan when the ‘bizarre’ reaction from Pelosi came.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sitting directly behind the President during his first State of the Union address. Pelosi was in full view throughout the speech alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, as it was the first time two women sat behind the president during the State of the Union. However, Pelosi’s one particular reaction overshadowed all other moments of the speech that lasted an hour and two minutes.

Netizens react to Nancy Pelosi's 'burn pits' moment

In a surprising event, Nancy Pelosi had a moment of "bizarre" applause during the address as she stood up smiling and rubbed her hands together while Biden was speaking about soldiers stationed in Afghanistan. Biden was talking about the soldiers in Afghanistan and elsewhere "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits," when Pelosi excitedly stood up smiling. Political commentators and personalities were quick to react to the moment on Twitter as many were left baffled by the incident.

Following the event, many took to social media to register their reaction to the incident. Terming it as the 'burn pits' moment, several users raised doubts about the incident while many others treated it as a ‘bizarre’ mistake. A few others also raised criticism for Pelosi’s actions as she was smiling when Biden was speaking about the hardships of the US army.

Biden slams Putin over Russia- Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Delivering his first State of Union address in the US House chamber in Washington, Biden directly called out Putin and said that the Russian President “badly miscalculated” when he invaded Ukraine. Speaking at Capitol Hill, Biden said that Putin’s war on Ukraine will ‘leave Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger’.

Delivering the address, Biden said that Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world with his move on Ukraine. According to Biden, Putin thought he could make the world “bend to his menacing ways”. Slamming the Russian President for his actions, Biden said that the world will be stronger than ever due to the war caused by Russia.

